Éxito en las negociaciones sobre un tratado de prohibición de las armas nucleares (en inglés)

Hemos recibido la siguiente Nota de Prensa del International Peace Bureau acerca de la primera ronda de negociaciones, en la sede de la ONU, sobre un nuevo tratado vinculante para la prohibición y eliminación total de las armas nucleares. En esta primera ronda han participado 130 países, pero no los poseedores de armas nucleares. Debe presentarse un primer borrador en la segunda mitad de mayo.

Se ha acordado una segunda ronda a celebrarse a finales de junio o primeros de julio, para su aprobación definitiva. Antes de ella, todos los países, incluyendo las potencias nucleares, se van a reunir en Viena en el Primer Comité Preparatorio del Tratado de No Proliferación de Armas Nucleares, que se encuentra seriamente amenazado debido a la falta de implementación de los compromisos y a la prevista modernización de los arsenales, contra lo previsto en su artículo 6: “Mantener negociaciones, de buena fe, sobre medidas efectivas relativas al cese de la carrera de armas nucleares cuanto antes y al desarme nuclear”.

Success of the negotiations on a nuclear weapons ban treaty

United Nations -New York-Apr 1st

The first session of the negotiations “on new legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons , leading toward their total elimination” have ended yesterday, Friday March 31st at the UN headquarters in New York on a successful note, and a draft treaty is due to be presented in the second half of May.

Over 130 countries participated in this first round of discussions with international organizations, experts and civil society representatives in a spirit of openness and sincere commitment to the goals of the discussions. “ This is an historical process,” said Reiner Braun Co-President of the International Peace Bureau, a peace movement that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1910, ” it is the first time in UN negotiations especially on nuclear weapons, that the super-powers stand outside of the room. We have felt an impressive spirit of courage, empowerment and emergency to prohibit the worst weapons ever conceived.”

The works went well and fast, as described by ICRC representative, Mr Lou Maresca, who emphasized that at the end of the week “ all ICRC expectations were met and exceed” with the perspective of “ clear and robust” prohibitions after the second round that will take place from June 15 to July 7th.

Before the next round, all countries including nuclear weapons states, will meet in Vienna (May2-12) for the 1st Preparatory committee of the Non Proliferation Treaty. The Treaty is facing major challenges especially from the proponents of nuclear weapons. The lack of implementation of the commitments and the planned modernization of all the arsenals stands in contradiction with nuclear weapons states obligations under Article VI ” to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament ”and worrying declarations of the Trump administration that this commitment to nuclear disarmament could be dismissed in the next US Nuclear Posture Review.

The vast majority of governments and peoples are frustrated by the lack of progress in nuclear disarmament in regards to the threats that these weapons are posing to the very survival of humankind and our environment. There was a broad agreement this week in New York that the Ban Treaty should clearly focus on the humanitarian costs of nuclear weapons and the unacceptability of weapons designed to indiscriminately kill civilians.

Once again in a treaty process to prohibit an indiscriminate weapon, civil society has and is playing a key role that many delegations have welcome. “ If we want to achieve in July a simple, efficient and goal oriented treaty, and advance our final goal of total elimination of nuclear weapons, the development of a broad grass root mobilisation will be essential” said Braun, as the IPB is already calling to participate in the Women’s March to ban the bomb on June 17th in New York.

IPB also recalls the outrageous cost of the production nuclear weapons in the nine possessors countries, which is considered to exceed 110 billion US$ per year, and the cost of the consequences of any use of one of the 16 000 existing nuclear weapons can’t be valued when targeting a major city. The Global Day Against Military Expenditures, a major IPB campaign GDAMS, will see many actions around the world starting on April 18th, with a special focus this year on the cost of nuclear weapons programs.

